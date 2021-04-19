The Hottest Trend of 2021: Matador Meggings

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

6 years ago, a man was training to become a yoga instructor. A man who realized he was surrounded by women who were wearing leggings, a kind of pants he could never wear in proper company. His manly bits would stand out in an unfortunate way. But he started thinking. Why should leggings be something exclusive to women? Why not get leggings made for men? That man was Valentine Aseyo and that was the birth of Matador Meggings.

Valentine came to this idea naturally. As a man who started in tech, working for businesses like Facebook, IBM, and Bandsintown, he felt like there was a big opportunity for leggings for men. Leggings don’t come built-in with a VPL (visible penis line). With the idea stemming from cups in bras to keep women’s nipples hidden from public view, the basic idea for the Matador Meggings came to fruition. Let’s take a look at what makes Matador Meggings so unique and the best men’s leggings brand in the world:

#1: No-VPL Tech Modesty Pad

A lot of companies out there claim to make equally impressive items like the Matador Meggings for men. But they don’t. Because their idea for eroding the VPL is to just completely flatten out the groin area. Not the most flattering or comfortable problem-solving idea in the world. What Matador Megging does is build a soft molded crotch cup into the groin. That way you’re comfortable and you’re not showing off the goods to an unsuspecting public.

#2: Pockets, pockets, pockets

That’s not all that makes Matador Meggings so successful and unique. Unlike other wannabe’s out there, these meggings come built-in with pockets. That way you’re able to hold onto your items like your phone and your wallet, things like that. One pocket is open for easier access, and the other pocket has a zipper to keep your goods more secure from falling out during a workout.

#3: T-shirt/Towel Loop

Even better is that the Matador Meggings are built with a loop in the back. A loop that you can use to store your t-shirt or a towel. If it’s really warm out there and you wanna take your shirt off during a workout, you’ve got it safely behind you. Or you just want to bring a towel along to get all that sweat off you. Either way, these meggings are made for convenience in many ways.

#4: Inner Drawstring

For those of you that need a little more security when you get to exercising, these Matador Meggings are made with an extra drawstring built into the interior of these pants. That way you can adjust the tightness of these to fit you even better. Nobody wants to be hindered in their workouts by clothes that don’t fit just right. Which is not a problem here.

#5: High-performance Fabric

Probably the most important element when it comes to the Matador Meggings are the materials used to make them. The fabric used here is perfect for any workout and durable for use & abuse. You can throw anything at it and they will hold up. Not just hold up, but move with you with ease. You’ll be comfortable and mobile with these lightweight sweat-wicking pants that’ll help keep you dry and cool during a hard workout.

Benefits of Matador Meggings

Matador Meggings have greater benefits than the ones just laid out above. Since these are essentially compression pants, there are health benefits to be found as well. You’ll get improved muscle support with a better recovery period, the muscles feeling less sore. You’ll see enhanced performance thanks to the increase in oxygen to the system that these pants provide. The benefits from these are bountiful.

Another big benefit that these Matador Meggings provide is style. You don’t have to just stick to working out in them. To stand out from the crowd even further, these pants are made with styles that will catch the eye. When you’re going to hang out with the crew, you’ll have no problem throwing these on. You’ll have an outfit that anyone would be jealous of.

Inspiration

The main kernel of inspiration can be gleaned from the name. Matadors wear incredibly tight-fitting clothing and there is nothing feminine about them. There’s this stigma around spandex, mainly due to items like leggings, that spandex is just for women. Men shouldn’t be wearing them and all sorts of silly nonsense like that. But with the idea that if Matadors can stare down a bull in spandex, why can’t a man do some bench presses in them?

Matadors weren’t the only inspiration for Matador Meggings. Because there is one group that dominates the pop culture landscape these days that are dressed head to toe in spandex. That group is superheroes and you can’t say you can’t rock spandex because it’s a woman’s material when men like Chris Hemsworth and Chadwick Boseman wore spandex without a single issue.

If you’re looking for some new clothing to throw on when you go to work out or even just hang out, then you can’t overlook the benefits of Matador Meggings. Valentine Aseyo had a goal to make spandex pants for men and has achieved that goal and then some. So why not take a look at some of the best selling options below and choose the style that’ll work best for you. And you can use the MJ exclusive discount code MENSJOURNAL to save 10% on your first order.

Check out our favorite Matadors

The most difficult part of this purchase is choosing a pair. So we thought we’d make your life easier by listing our favorite picks.

