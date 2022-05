Airing Easy Short Sleeve Shirt GET IT!

A good button-up shirt like this one will be great for any Dad, as they can walk on into any summer party looking like the boss that they are. And they’ll feel like one too with this super comfortable design.

Get It: Pick up the Airing Easy Short Sleeve Shirt ($88) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!