Current State Board Short 9″ GET IT!

If you got a Dad that likes their shorts a little longer, these swim trunks will do the trick. Just so comfortable and durable enough to handle the rigors of a chlorinated pool or a particularly wavy day at the beach.

Get It: Pick up the Current State Board Short 9″ ($98) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!