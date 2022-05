Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve Shirt GET IT!

Can never go wrong with getting Dad a new tee shirt for the summer. Especially one as light and breathable as this one. Maybe the perfect example of how dynamic lululemon can be. Workout attire and casual attire, all in one.

Get It: Pick up the Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve Shirt ($78) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!