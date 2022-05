Power Stride Tab Sock 5 Pack GET IT!

New socks may not be sexy, but they can be with this 5-pack with very colorful socks that’ll handle a workout with ease. And with the summer bringing the heat, you can use them during the day to keep those feet from stinking up the joint.

Get It: Pick up the Power Stride Tab Sock 5 Pack ($58) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!