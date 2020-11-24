The Lululemon Early Black Friday Specials Are Live Now

ABC Slim 34″ Tech Canvas Pants GET IT!

These Canvas Pants are great to work in. You can head to the office and look your best. Or you can wear them when you go out with the guys. Or, you can work from home in them because they’re pretty comfortable to boot. Made for the man on the move, these will make a great pickup this holiday season.

Get It: Pick up the ABC Slim 34″ Tech Canvas Pants ($89; was $128) at Lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!