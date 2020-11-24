The Lululemon Early Black Friday Specials Are Live Now

Intent Crew Sock 3 Pack GET IT!

Socks. Everybody needs them but no one likes to think about them. If you need some new pairs for your sock drawer, then you can’t go wrong with the socks from Lululemon. These socks offer some out of this world comfort all day long.

Get It: Pick up the Intent Crew Sock 3 Pack ($19; was $38) at Lululemon

