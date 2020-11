Barham Cotton Striped Socks GET IT!

A good pair of socks can really help to tie an outfit together. And Ted Baker makes a great pair of socks, as these Barham socks indicate. They’re soft as can be and add a nice bit of flash to the outfit.

Get It: Pick up the Barham Cotton Striped Socks ($16) at Ted Baker

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!