Hugo Ermo Performance Sport Shirt GET IT!

When it comes to fashion, you can’t go wrong with Saks. The options will always please. Just take a look at this great button-up shirt which will make for a perfect addition to any man’s wardrobe. Work or play, this shirt is here to stay.

Get It: Pick up the Hugo Ermo Performance Sport Shirt ($168) at Saks Fifth Avenue

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!