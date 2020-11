Mavi Relaxed Fit Jeans GET IT!

Jeans make for a great gift because you can wear them in any season. They fit when you’re relaxing with friends or if you’re going to the office. They’re versatile. And Nordstrom has an amazing pair of relaxed-fit jeans that will go wonderfully with any man’s wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the Mavi Relaxed Fit Jeans ($98) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!