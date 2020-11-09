The Men’s Journal Most Fashionable Gifts For Men Gift Guide 2020

Tencel Polo Shirt GET IT!

A polo is a good fashion option no matter the time of year. And it’s great because it can be worn anywhere. Work or play, it is a great casual option that will keep you comfortable no matter where you go. And Vilebrequin makes some of the best out there. This Tencel Polo is an amazing option. It fits like a dream. It’s soft as you can hope it to be. Just a great choice all around. Pick this up and make someone’s holiday a special one.

Get It: Pick up the Tencel Polo Shirt ($135) at Vilebrequin

Check out all the Polo Options from Vilebrequin here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!