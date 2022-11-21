The Ministry of Supply Composite Merino Boxer Brief is a Great Gift

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s a lot to do in the coming months. We’re officially in the midst of the holiday season and we need to get ready for it all, not just in terms of prepping for all those family meals and the travel that entails, but we need to get our holiday shopping done. There’s no time like the present to get your list of gifts taken care of.

While there is still some time before the holiday is actually here and we will be exchanging gifts, it’s important to plan ahead. Shipping can still be an issue and if you have a lot of people to purchase gifts for, you don’t want to waste any time searching. ​​If you have men in your life to shop for this year (or yourself), check out the Composite Merino Boxer Brief from Ministry of Supply.

Everyone is different and you can get them gifts specific to their wants and needs, but everyone can use a good pair of briefs or two in their life to add some comfort to the daily grind. These are so high-end that any guy will be thankful to receive them this year.

What makes the Composite Merino Boxer Brief so unbelievably good? For one, they are made with TENCEL Lyocell/Merino Wool/Elastane blend. That blend of materials helps to give each pair of briefs an incredible sense of mobility and durability that won’t get stretched out over time. You can move about pretty freely when wearing these so they will be nothing but comfortable all day long.

Comfort isn’t just found in how mobile and stretchy they are. It’s also in how they can help to regulate temperature. These briefs are ventilated so they can help regulate heat when the body needs it. That way they won’t get too warm in the warmer days of summer, but they will keep things nice and crisp when the winter winds are packing a punch. The Composite Merino Boxer Brief is also odor-controlling and moisture-wicking, so sweat won’t end up staying on the briefs (which also helps keep things cool).

All of that sounds like a pretty good gift to us. Hell, you might even want to pick up a few for yourself. Either way, you should absolutely get the Composite Merino Boxer Brief from Ministry of Supply right now. They are super soft and comfortable with an amazing design that keeps things ventilated for a more enjoyable experience during the day. Get some right now. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Composite Merino Boxer Brief ($38) at Ministry of Supply

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Best Men’s Underwear: Top 16 Comfy Boxers to Stylish Briefs (2022)

The Best Workout Apparel for Men

Trail Running Shoes for Men: The 10 Best Pairs for 2022