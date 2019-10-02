Felix by Warby Parker Get It

Warby Parker is your best bet for a variety of styles, colors, and materials. And as we highlighted above, pretty much guarantees you’ll love your frames what with their online quiz, at-home try-on process, and 30-day return policy. The Felix frame falls between a round and square style, so it’s a stellar match for most face shapes. The acetate comes in classic and trending colors—like Pacific Crystal shown here—and is brand new for fall 2019.

[Starting at $95; warbyparker.com]