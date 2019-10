Oslo by ROKA Get It

ROKA is ideal for guys who want a pair of specs that can keep up with active pursuits—be it boxing, cycling, or CrossFit. The brand uses a patented elastomer along the temple and nose pads that mimics the stickiness of a gecko’s feet, providing a no-slip grip no matter how sweaty you get. This round silhouette will flatter most, but it’s especially great for people with angular features—i.e. a diamond or square face shape.

[$195; roka.com]