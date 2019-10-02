Yucca Aviator Glasses by Zenni Optical Get It

Zenni Optical is a one-stop shop for the guy who wants it all. Need a frame with lenses that block UV and blue light, or a clip-on pair that has a detachable sunshade? You’ll find it all here. You can also shop for kids’ frames, and the site has an exhaustive amount of information on everything from ordering glasses online to workspace progressives. Heart-shaped faces do well with aviator styles; the shape balances out a wider forehead.

[from $29.95; zennioptical.com]