There was a day not so long ago when sweatpants were a known enemy of any man of style. Now, for many men, they’re the dress code dujour for any average day in isolation. But just because you can tilt your screen to be chest-up on Zoom doesn’t mean you should resort to back-of-the-closet sweats from college. A wardrobe that includes the right pairs of sweatpants shows that you can put yourself together even when you’re seriously dressed down (the happy consequence: that you’re incredibly comfortable while doing it).

The six pairs of sweatpants and joggers below all have streamlined silhouettes, meaning they’ll dress you up that tiny bit, earn a permanent spot in your wardrobe far after social distancing ends, and never sacrifice comfort. After all, no matter how sleek or slim-fit, sweats are sweats.

The Most Respectable Pairs of Sweatpants a Man Can Own

1. Olivers Transit Sweatpant

Think of these sweatpants as a thoughtful upgrade to your ratty old pair sitting in a drawer somewhere. They have cool specs—they’re water-repellent and odor-resistant—but also look good whether you’re doing a yoga class, venturing out for a walk, or relaxing at home. Made from merino wool, they’re ultra-soft and comfortable—a must-have wardrobe staple.

[$138 on oliversapparel.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!