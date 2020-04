2. Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpant Get It

Striking a style-meets-comfort balance while working from home is difficult: You want to look presentable without squirming around in wrinkled work pants all day. These carefully tailored pants are deceptively dressy for sweats but are made with uber-comfortable French terry. A win-win.

[$78; mackweldon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!