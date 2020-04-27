4. Lululemon Surge Jogger Get It

Leave it to Lululemon to create sweats that are so sleek they could pass as slacks. This pair is technically made for running (lightweight? Check. Sweat-fighting? Check. All of the Lulu fabric goodness you love? Check.) but we think you can get away with them pretty much everywhere, from at-home workouts and necessary middle-of-the-day errands to Zoom calls. Zips at the bottom make them easy to pull on and off, even over shoes if you’re so lazily inclined.

[$118; lululemon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!