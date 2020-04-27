4. Lululemon Surge JoggerGet It
Leave it to Lululemon to create sweats that are so sleek they could pass as slacks. This pair is technically made for running (lightweight? Check. Sweat-fighting? Check. All of the Lulu fabric goodness you love? Check.) but we think you can get away with them pretty much everywhere, from at-home workouts and necessary middle-of-the-day errands to Zoom calls. Zips at the bottom make them easy to pull on and off, even over shoes if you’re so lazily inclined.
[$118; lululemon.com]
