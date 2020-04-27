5. Under Armour Unstoppable Joggers Get It

Under Armour takes sweatpants style seriously (see: small but respectable UA logo emblazoned on the thigh and a slim-ish fit) without sacrificing comfort and performance. Thank UA Storm technology for warmth and wickability. The pants will keep up with you no matter the weather—or what you’re doing. Plus, they come with a secure-zip pocket—a sweatpant X factor and a solution for lost keys everywhere.

[$90; underarmour.com]

