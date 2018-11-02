



Stylish sneakers should be a staple in any man’s wardrobe. If you’re wearing high-end sweats, the kicks should match. More so, if you want to pull off the sneakers-and-suit trend, you need to choose wisely.

For starters, never pair your gym shoes with your casual or formal getups. Elevate your look by investing in a pair of clean, stylish sneakers that exude a cool, effortless vibe.

We’ve highlighted four of our favorites for fall 2018.

Ben Sherman adds a dash of color to white staples. [$100; bensherman.com]

Heirloom refines casual with their retro, navy Morrison Sneaker. We especially like the suede toe and heel overlays. [$395; heirloomnyc.com]

Santoni’s all-white pair really shine. Pair ’em with denim or a suit. [$580; santonishoes.com]

The Ermenegildo Zegna Couture kicks the form to a new level with blue leather panels. The contrast is eye-catching and sure to turn heads this season. [$695; zegna.com]