They say you can tell a lot about a man by the timepiece around his wrist. For guys all over the world, a high-quality watch is a daily necessity and a key element in their daily ensemble. When designed well, they serve as the epitome of form meets function, adding a touch of style to any outfit while helping keep track of time.

There are tons of best-in-class watchmakers on the market that are quick to roll off the tongue. Beloved brands range from tried-and-true, casual classics such as Timex and Casio, all the way up to high-end investment pieces like Rolex and Patek Philippe. But what about the watches that don’t carry the same clout as the mainstream competition?

Today, we’re taking a good, hard look at some of the most underrated watch companies in the game. They might not be top-of-mind for the average consumer, but they certainly deserve a spot on your radar. From durable models to take on your next adventure, to stylish designs that are sure to make a statement, each brand is committed to creating timepieces that are as hard-wearing as they are handsome. Here are 10 of our favorites worth adding to your wishlist.