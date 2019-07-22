Brew Watch Co. Get It

Coffee culture is as strong in New York as the jet-black java found in its countless cafes. And in the city that never sleeps, the sacred coffee break isn’t just a daily ritual, but a way of life. This ethos is exactly what inspired Jonathan Ferrer to develop Brew Watch Co. Independently designed and crafted in New York City, the brand pulls its sleek design inspiration from an unlikely source: the espresso machine. Industrial, efficient, and masculine, it’s easy to draw parallels between the two. Head to the website to explore the cozy collection and learn about upcoming releases.

Our top pick: Retrograph Phantom [$350; brew-watches.com]