With roots in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the Hamilton Watch Company is now headquartered in Bienne, Switzerland. What began as a pocket watch manufacturing company in 1892 has evolved over the generations. Now, they produce a diverse range of expertly crafted timepieces suited for every style—from dignified formal models to rugged military options. Plus, every purchase includes free ground shipping and an official two-year warranty. With nearly 130 years of experience under their belt, you can trust that these Swiss-made beauties are built to last.

Our top pick: Khaki Navy Scuba Auto [$707; hamiltonwatch.com]