Jack Mason Get It

The Jack Mason brand was born in the heart of Texas back in 2015, but don’t let that fool you. Their in-house team of passionate experts has more than 50 years of combined industry experience. They’ve come a long way since their humble beginnings, driving an airstream through target markets to demonstrate their wares. Today, their sophisticated watches can be found in storefronts across the country, including Nordstrom, Dillard’s and Hudson Bay. With an international perspective, their timepieces blend Italian leather, Japanese movement, and an American work ethic. Their current models come with a lifetime warranty and are curated into six thoughtfully designed collections: aviation, nautical, field, racing, diving and heritage.

Our top pick: Racing Chronograph 40mm [$275; jackmasonbrand.com]