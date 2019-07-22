MONTA Get It

St. Louis, Missouri, is known for lots of things: the Gateway Arch, baseball, and great beer. But now, thanks to MONTA, it can add top-notch watchmaking to the list. MONTA was created in 2015 after its co-founders attended Baselworld in Switzerland and felt the industry needed a breath of fresh air. Today, the brand produces four seriously sharp collections that pay homage to the rich tradition of Swiss watchmaking by working exclusively with Swiss manufactures. Painstaking detail goes into every design, which is evident from the first glance. The bracelets, made of 316L steel are durable but comfortable, and every facet of the case is either polished or brushed to perfection. The price tag skews on the higher end, but the superior quality is worth every penny.

Our top pick: Blue Dial Atlas [$1,615; montawatch.com]