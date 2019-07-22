Nordgreen Get It

Denmark is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading design destinations, with a time-honored legacy rooted in the space. The philosophy touches virtually every industry, including furniture, fashion, architecture, and more. So it should come as no surprise that the Danes also create stunning timepieces. Nordgreen (“Nord” representing the brand’s Nordic identity, “green” alluding to their commitment to sustainable practices) is a prime example. Based in Copenhagen, the company boasts a handsome lineup of quintessentially Scandinavian watches that embody the sought-after Danish aesthetic, guided by Jakob Wagner―one of the region’s most celebrated designers. With every purchase, a portion of sales goes to one of the brand’s three NGO partners (allowing customers to choose their favorite cause).

Our top pick: The New Philosopher Gold in Brown Leather [$220; nordgreen.com]