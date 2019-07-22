ROUE Get It

Alex Iervolino was raised with an appreciation for timeless style and classic cars. The combination of his passions eventually steered him toward the timepiece industry and the creation of ROUE―which means “wheel” in French, a straightforward nod to motoring culture. The microbrand made a splash when it launched in 2017. Its retro styles are inspired by iconic looks from the 1960s-1980s. High-precision Japanese quartz movement, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass, and a friendly price point also helped launch the brand’s popularity. Check out their four series, including the CHR, SSD, HDS, and CAL.

Our top pick: CHR One with Black Case and Gunmetal Dial [$260; rouewatch.com]