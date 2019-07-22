Stührling Get It

In-the-know watch enthusiasts have probably heard the name Stührling before (and maybe even own one or two of their own), but they’re still widely under-the-radar to the everyday consumer, despite a storied past. One of the first true internet watch companies, the brand launched in 1999, years before the advent of Facebook, Wikipedia, or the iPhone. Today, they’re still churning out eye-catching designs that are worn on the wrists of more than 15 million customers worldwide. Their extensive array of products includes models fit for every style and price range, from bargain steals at under $100 to heavy hitters clocking in well over the $1,000 threshold.

Our top pick: The New Celestia 897 Quartz 42mm Classic [$195; stuhrling.com]