The Electricianz Get It

Looking for a shocking statement piece that’s guaranteed to inject a jolt of style into any outfit? Then don’t miss the daring designs from The Electricianz, a new Swiss-based company. The brand has already garnered plenty of buzz thanks to their eclectic collection, which is whimsical, wacky, and a bit weird (but awesome nonetheless). Known for their bright colors and exposed skeleton dials, the watches give a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of a mechanical timepiece. But for the less bold, The Electricianz offers some slightly more subdued models (like the The Blackout) that still capture the same edge and personality.

Our top pick: The Cable Z [$380; the-electricianz.com]