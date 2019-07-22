Vaer Get It

Anyone in search of a watch that strikes the perfect balance between affordability and durability should set their sights on Vaer. Ryan Torres and Reagan Cook founded the Los Angeles-based brand in 2015 with the vision of creating value-driven watches for the modern man to wear with confidence in any setting. Every watch is hand-assembled and tested in Los Angeles by a team of Swiss-trained technicians. Their impressive collection includes key features like easily interchangeable bands, 10ATM depth rating, sapphire crystal, and Swiss quartz movement. With a dedication to the outdoors, a percentage of sales goes to supporting environmental non-profits. The brand punches high above its price point and is sure to please.

Our top pick: Field White Nylon [$175; vaerwatches.com]