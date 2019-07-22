Wood In Philosophy Get It

Wood In Philosophy launched in a cozy design studio based in Vancouver, British Columbia, drawing inspiration from the great outdoors and minimalist aesthetics. The family-run company creates trend-forward timepieces using high-quality wood in every model. For a more polished look, check out their newly launched Tidefall Collection, which has sophisticated steel accents. Their Fernweh and Skyline Collections embody a more laid-back vibe, with leather straps and sleek watch faces. The company (soon to be rebranded to DVGNT) also offers customized engraving options to add a thoughtful and personalized touch. Plus, they offer free shipping to orders within the U.S. and Canada, and $15 flat-rate shipping to a list of approved international destinations.

Our top pick: McWay Zebrawood and Marine Chronograph [$185; woodinphilosophy.com]