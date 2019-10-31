Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Who’s ready for the NBA? We sure are. For the first time in years, several teams have a legit shot at winning the championship this season. No matter which team you root for, the new Express NBA Collection has the officially licensed NBA gear you need.

And this isn’t just caps and t-shirts. We’re talking hoodies, shirt-jackets, even sport coats, ties, dress shirts, and underwear in team colors and cool logos. With sharp styles, quality materials, and cutting-edge graphics, the Express NBA Collection lets you represent your favorite basketball team with style and panache.

Stand out from the sea of ball caps and t-shirts. Let the sneakerheads argue over who had the latest kicks first. Meanwhile, you’ll be head-and-shoulders above the rest in your black performance stretch blazer lined with the colors and logos of teams like the Rockets, Lakers, Nets, Bucks, Blazers, or Sixers.

Or whoever. It’s not just the contenders who get the Express NBA Collection high-style treatment. Fans from all over the US can get with the program in gear for teams like the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, and many more. All 30 NBA teams are represented in the Express NBA Collection.

And if you root for a team far away from where you live, you’re in luck. The entire collection is all available on the Express website. So even though we’re just minutes away from Madison Square Garden, we can still get ourselves a sweet pair of Lakers boxer briefs in that majestic purple-and-gold colorway. Thank god for the internet!

More Than Just the Express NBA Collection

Express is amping up its NBA presence in more ways than just cool apparel, too. Keep an eye out for the 2019-2020 NBA Game Changers campaign, led by a lineup of athlete-slash-style ambassadors. Among the highlights are NBA stars Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), John Collins (Atlanta Hawks), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) and 2019 first-round draft pick Coby White (Chicago Bulls).

With an emphasis on the Express NBA Collection and new NBA Licensed Collection offerings, the campaign reveals how fashion has become an integral part of each athlete’s life.

Additionally, Express has expanded its NBA partnership through collaborations with NBA 2K20 and EA SPORTS NBA LIVE, giving customers access to in-game content and special offers.

From casual t-shirts and hoodies to more formal ties, blazers and dress shirts, this Express NBA Collection has it all. Here are a few selections that jumped off our monitor.

(And yes, most garments are available in the color/logo of any team you support; these are just examples. PS: Go Lakers)

