New York Knicks Hooded Plaid Shirt Jacket GET IT!

You’re ready for game day and beyond thanks to a drawstring hood and a plaid pattern in your favorite team’s colors. (Or the Knicks’.) Made of 100 percent cotton with ribbed cuffs, it has chest pockets and a full front button closure.

Get It: Pick up the New York Knicks Hooded Plaid Shirt Jacket ($88) at Express

