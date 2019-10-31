Slim Houston Rockets Performance Stretch Blazer GET IT!

Available in multiple team logos and colors (all have the funky leopard-print lining), this sharp, slim jacket is perfect for holiday dinner parties, business meetings, and other fancy situations. Made from stretch fabric that moves with you and keeps its shape, it has peak lapels and a one-button closure. Available in sizes 38-44, in Regular and Short.

Get It: Pick up the Slim Houston Rockets Performance Stretch Blazer ($278) at Express

