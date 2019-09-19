The New Power Suit—This Calvin Klein Slim X Fit Suit Is 75% Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you haven’t yet checked out Macy’s Suiting Event you might want to get a move on before it’s too late. Sizes, colors, and styles are going fast, and the sale ends October 7. If you’ve been putting it off, stop procrastinating and get over to Macy’s today. You’ll need to hurry to take advantage of suiting markdowns up to 80 percent off.

All men’s suits, separates, dress shirts, and accessories are marked down during the Suiting Event. What’s more, many of the suits qualify for Macy’s VIP Sale, so you can save up to 30 percent more off the sale price. If you’ve been eyeing suits, now’s your chance. Jump on these amazing deals today, before the selection is gone.

Klein. Calvin Klein.

The Calvin Klein Slim X Fit Suit ($150; was $600) is the ultimate power suit for the new millennium. Crafted in wool with a slim fit, it’s designed to show off all the hard work you put in at the gym. Because selection during the Suiting Event is getting slimmer each day, this suit is available only in black. Which is lucky for you, since a black suit goes with most anything and is appropriate for most any occasion.

But you’d better strike fast. Regularly $600, this amazing power suit is discounted a ridiculous 75 percent until October 7. It doesn’t qualify for the VIP Sale, but at just 150 bucks, you really can’t afford to let this golden opportunity slip by.

With its flat-front, snug pants and notched lapel jacket, this mod-fit suit has a classic aura to it. It really calls out for a skinny, fabulous tie. James Bond would approve—and we’re talking all the way from Connery to Craig. Simple and clean yet sophisticated—and guaranteed to complement your physique.

Still, it’s decidedly un-retro, with neat lines that cut a modern silhouette. The slim fit means it’s cut with a narrower point-to-point measurement, higher armholes, and it’s trimmer through the chest and waist. The matching trousers are slim, too, with a tapered leg and unfinished hem that’s ready to be tailored to your exacting specifications.

Speaking of specifications, we should note that this Slim X Fit Suit has a 7-inch drop, which is the difference between the size of jacket and the pants. That is to say, for example, that a 40R jacket includes a 33W pant, and so on. So choose your size wisely.

Calvin Klein Slim X Fit Suit is the ideal outfit for a business meeting, but would be spot-on for a formal function or even a somber memorial service. In a pinch, you could even wear it to a wedding—it’s that sharp.

Dig This Herringbone

Macy’s has a ton of suits available during the suiting event, including many from Calvin Klein. Another of our favorites is this Slim-fit Herringbone Suit. At $150, it’s also 75 percent off—but this suit qualifies for the Macy’s VIP Sale, which means if you use the code VIP at checkout you can take another $45 and get out the door with a brand new Calvin Klein suit for just $105.

Whichever way you decide to go, you’d better hurry and go there, because sizes, colors, patterns, and styles are going fast at the Macy’s Suiting Event.

Get It: Pick up the Calvin Klein Slim X Fit Suit ($150; was $600) at Macy’s Suiting Event, through October 7

