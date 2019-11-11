The Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Live And This Great Hoodie Is Available Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





In the midst of the holiday buildup, big sales are going to be popping up every week until the end of the year. It can be kind of overwhelming to see sale after sale. But life keeps going, and there is always going to be something you need. And this is the time to save big bucks. So why not get great gear on sale?

Right now, plenty of you guys are probably looking for some good outerwear to make adventures a little more bearable. And you can’t really do much better than a hoodie. Something relaxed and comfortable to make those outdoor jaunts easier. It can be hard to find a great hoodie, something better than average. But you can do so with ease over at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is well known for its high-quality stock of clothing. So it only makes sense for Nordstrom to have this amazing Nike Sportswear Tech Full-Zip Hoodie on sale during their Fall Sale.

For casual items, Nike is one of the best. But it can be pricey. Especially the Nike Sportswear Tech Full-Zip Hoodie. And this is an amazing looking hoodie. It’s sleek and just looks great.

Not only does the black material used make the Nike Sportswear Tech Full-Zip Hoodie look great, but it also makes it easy to wear outside. It’s a mixture of cotton, rayon, and spandex. So it feels great to wear, but it also means it’s well insulated. The cold will have to work hard to get through this hoodie. And it’s got some stretch, so it doesn’t get in the way if you are wearing it during a run or whatnot.

This sale is not going to last forever. It certainly won’t last the rest of the fall, despite the title. And even if it did, this Nike Sportswear Tech Full-Zip Hoodie is so great that it won’t be in stock this entire time.

Right now is perfect hoodie weather. So add this amazing Nike hoodie to your collection now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Nike Sportswear Tech Full-Zip Hoodie ($87; was $130) at Nordstrom

