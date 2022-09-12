What if your apparel was just as adventurous as your destination? Tactical gear and clothing is essential when venturing out into the wilderness. That usually means prioritizing duds that are durable, comfortable, and functional—not necessarily ones you’re excited about. But we urge you to walk on the wild side. Add a punch of color when you’re trekking switchbacks or a psychedelic print when you’re mushroom foraging in the forest. The latest installment in The North Face x Gucci collaboration—dubbed Chapter 3—is a vision of what that could look like.

The new collection pulls inspo from The North Face gear and apparel from the 1970s and, like the previous two drops, the items are splashed with bold patterns and colors that’ll certainly help you stand out in the backcountry or city streets.

The brands describe the new collection as combining “Gucci’s kaleidoscopic aesthetic” with “archival designs from The North Face.” The result? Outdoorsy apparel and gear like backpacks and down jackets dressed up in bold colors and patterns that you definitely won’t find at your local outdoor retailer. Items include everything from the goose-feather down Sierra Parka to shoulder bags, footwear, and more.

Check out some highlights from The North Face x Gucci collection below.

