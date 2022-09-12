5. The North Face x Gucci BackpackGet It
Every adventure demands a backpack. This pack features a classic silhouette and flap closure, but it’s done up with two spiffy colorways: a multicolored logo pattern with a black background or a more refined ebony and beige pattern. There are plenty of zippered storage pockets for hauling all kinds of items, and padded straps help make the load more comfortable on your shoulders.
[$3,400; gucci.com]
