Down Alternative Duvet Insert GET IT!

If you want as much comfort as possible in your bed without using Down Material, this Duvet is for you. It’s got the same kind of comfort without that material.

Get It: Pick up the Down Alternative Duvet Insert ($215; was $269) at Parachute

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!