It’s boot season! Our favorite time of year. But boot season isn’t the happy time of year it should be for a lot of men—namely, those of us with extra wide feet. It can be a struggle to find wide-width boots that not only serve their pavement-stomping purpose, but also look sharp enough to wear to the office and don’t cost a fortune.

That’s why we’re in love with these Nunn Bush Odell Wingtip Boots. They come in four styles, colors, and textures, and in sizes that run from 7 all the way up to 14. Better still, they’re available in 4E, super-extra wide widths, so they’re great for guys with wide feet.

Best of all, they’re on sale right now at Zappos. Just in time for boot season! Normally $95, right now these Nunn Bush Odell Wingtip Boots are marked down up to 40 percent off. You can slip your hobbit feet into a pair starting at $57 at Zappos.

Versatile Style, Amazing Discount

We love the Odells because they’re rugged enough to protect our feet from all manner of autumn obstacles, including weather. And because their classy brogue styling means they’re great with business attire. You could wear these boots with a suit if you wanted, straight through to the new year.

That’s one more reason to love these Nunn Bush wingtip boots—versatility. They’re not so clunky or style-specific as to be for fall- or winter-only. Rather, they’re stylish enough to wear from September to May. They’re sharp enough to dress up a pair of jeans or chinos, and cool and rugged enough to add a bit of brawn to dress pants.

And they feature Nunn Bush’s awesome KORE Walking Comfort Technology. Lined with memory foam, they’re amazing for all-day wear, and far more comfortable than work boots or dress shoes.

No matter which color you decide to go for, these boots are a solid choice for guys with wide feet. The Brown ones are particularly rugged; with white contrast stitching, they’re the most deeply discounted. At 40 percent off, they’re just $57. We also love the Black Tumbled colorway ($75; was $95); it’s got a rough-hewn texture that nicely complements the brown-and-rubber lug sole. The Tan and Rust colorways (also $75) are great for guys looking for a wide brown boot.

So if you’ve got extra wide feet, get over to Zappos today and get yourself a pair of Nunn Bush Odell Wingtip Boots at up to 40 percent off. Shipping and returns are always free at Zappos, and the selection of sale items—and, of course, the savings—always blows our mind.

