The Prince X Sean Wotherspoon Collection Is the Epitome of Laid-Back Cool





The iconic tennis brand Prince is back in a big way, with retro-inspired styles that hearken back to the vibrant 80s. Bold colors, exciting patterns, and a healthy splash of Miami pink and blue are hallmarks of the tennis-inspired line of streetwear. And now, Prince teams with Round Two Vintage founder Sean Wotherspoon for a new line of Prince gear.

The Prince X Sean Wotherspoon Collection takes a vintage aesthetic and modernizes it for an eye-catching limited-edition streetwear capsule, with tennis at its core. The 8-piece capsule consists of inside-out printed tees, crewneck sweatshirts, mesh shorts, sweatpants, and the notorious Prince tracksuit. Performance-driven comfort is the key, and it’s ideal for both on and off the court.

Drawing inspiration from the Memphis Design style of geometric patterns and prints that reigned supreme in ‘80s fashion, Wotherspoon developed signature graphics for the new collection. Remaining true the brand’s roots, check out Sean’s generous use of tennis ball yellow throughout the assortment. The unisex gear is perfect for active individuals with a sense of street style. It’s cozy, comfortable technical apparel that’s as at home on the playing field as South Beach nights.

David Grutman, creative director for Prince, tapped Wotherspoon to bring his unique perspective to the heritage brand. Both Grutman and Wotherspoon have a shared appreciation and respect for retro gear, so it’s no surprise the longtime friends have linked up to bring us this new line.

The Prince X Sean Wotherspoon Collection is available in limited quantities at princeoffcourt.com and at Round Two New York. Prices start at $40.