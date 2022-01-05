The Proof Moonweight Hooded Jacket is Ideal for Winter Weather

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you go out these days, you better have a good jacket with you. The winter is gonna throw a lot of bad weather at us. Even the days when it doesn’t rain or snow is gonna be too cold to bear most days. That’s why you should have the Proof Moonweight Hooded Jacket from Huckberry in your life.

Huckberry has gone ahead and delivered another winner with this Proof Moonweight Hooded Jacket. It’s got the kind of durability that you need to take a trip outside for any reason with no worry about it falling apart on you. But most importantly, it’s got the insulation you need to keep the cold at bay.

This gets the insulation that impresses because it is lined with 100% graphene-infused poly. The shell itself is made from 100% graphene-infused and DWR-coated nylon. Put those together and you got a coat that will handle the winter weather like a true champ.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Proof Moonweight Hooded Jacket looks pretty damn good too. While that shell is helping to keep the rain/snow from getting inside, it is doing some very simple work at making your outfit look quite appealing. With a lightweight coat like this doing that kinda work, you’ll have a hard time going towards another coat this winter.

Going out this winter is gonna necessitate the use of a good coat and this Proof Moonweight Hooded Jacket from Huckberry stands at the top of the heap in our minds. So head on over to Huckberry right now and pick one up for yourself while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Proof Moonweight Hooded Jacket ($188) at Huckberry

