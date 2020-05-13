The Raw Red Knit Sneakers With A 12,000 Person Waiting List Are Back

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you hear that a pair of sneakers has a waiting list that goes 12,000 deep, you can’t help but be curious. Can they possibly live up to that kind of hype? Well, the Raw Red Knit Sneakers absolutely live up the hype. And they are back in stock so you can grab a pair now while stock is still available.

Right off the bat, you just look at the Raw Red Knit Sneakers and you fall for them. They are an amazing looking pair of shoes. That bright red design just catches the eye. For a great, casual new pair of sneakers, you can’t do much better than these bad boys.

Digging deep into the Raw Red Knit Sneakers, you see that they aren’t just great looking shoes but they’re comfortable as well. The design of these shoes makes them very lightweight. Bamboo knitting, vegan soles with memory foam, and recycled plastics make for a lightweight pair of shoes.

Lightweight design isn’t a guarantee that the Raw Red Knit Sneakers are going to be comfortable to wear. But these shoes are very comfortable to wear. That lightweight design is just an added benefit. Those soles make your feet feel like your walking on air. Your feet will be able to breathe on a warm day.

These materials make the Raw Red Knit Sneakers look great and feel great. But it also adds up to a shoe that is ecologically friendly. The existence of these shoes isn’t doing the world any harm. These all-natural and recycled materials make for a shoe that can stand tall next to other shoes that came before it.

A pair of shoes that gets a waiting list that long won’t stay around forever. So head on over to Cariuma now and get a pair of Raw Red Knit Sneakers while you still can. Help out your feet and the environment by grabbing a pair.

Get It: Pick up the Raw Red Knit Sneakers ($98) at Cariuma

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!