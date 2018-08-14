Style

The New Era x Nautica Retro Hats That’ll Upgrade Your Collection This Fall

If you’ve been nostalgic for some vintage style from back in the day, New Era has some great news for you. New Era and Nautica have collaborated on a limited edition line of hats made from deconstructed vintage Nautica jackets.

The hats have unique features taken from classic Nautica jackets, including patches, zippers, pockets, and labels, giving each set an authentic, vintage look. The three main styles include the New Era X Nautica Hydro Race Collection, New Era X Nautica Scuba Collection, and the New Era X Nautica Color Block Collection.

 

 

The hats and visors in each collection range from $40 to $75 and are available at the New Era website, and at select Jimmy Jazz stores and on jimmyjazz.com.

Here’s a look at the New Era X Nautica collection:

New Era X Nautica Hydro Race Collection

New Era X Nautica Scuba Collection

New Era X Nautica Color Block Collection

