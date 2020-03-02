Project Rock Charged Cotton Short Sleeve Hoodie GET IT!

Now, this is a great piece of workout attire. It’s a hoodie but made with lightweight cotton so you aren’t trapped in a heat pocket. It’s also got short sleeves to add in your mobility. So you can wear this on brisk nights without having to get too covered up. And on those windy days, you can throw this on to keep your head protected from the chill. With the Brahma bull insignia on the chest, it gives it a great look that makes it wearable at any low-key place outside the gym.

Get It: Pick up the Project Rock Charged Cotton Short Sleeve Hoodie ($50) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!