Project Rock Snake Short Sleeve Shirt GET IT!

When you just need to throw on a shirt to go to the gym. This is a lightweight and comfortable shirt that will aid in your workout routine. And it’s got a sick snake design that will go well with a relaxing outfit for a low-key hang with friends.

Get It: Pick up the Project Rock Snake Short Sleeve Shirt ($35) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!