Project Rock Training GlovesGET IT!
When you do weight training, you need to have proper gloves. Without them, your hands will take a real beating and that will affect your progress. Pick these gloves up to properly workout and protect your hands for a long time.
Get It: Pick up the Project Rock Training Gloves ($40) at Under Armour
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top