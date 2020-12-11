The Saddle Gallivanter From G/Fore Are Perfect For Any Golf Lover

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays are right around the corner guys. Whatever holiday you celebrate, we are thick in the midst of the season. For many, Hanukah has started. For many others, Christmas and Kwanza are coming up the rear. And whichever holiday you celebrate, it’s just a great time of the year. With the way 2020 has gone, we could all use some holiday cheer in our lives.

While the season is one that is sure to bring cheer for most people, it is not a completely stress-free season. Quite the opposite in fact. Because for anyone that has friends and family in their lives, this season brings about some responsibilities. And those come in the form of gifts that can’t just be half baked. You want to get something great for the people in your life.

If you are planning on taking the holiday shopping season seriously, you can’t get everything in one fell swoop. You need to take time and figure out how is getting a gift. When you have those names lined up in a row, you then need to figure out what each person likes and/or needs. Once all of that is settled comes the looking for gifts part.

You can spend so much time looking at different outlets for gifts that might make your head spin. Almost every outlet right now is on a roll with great holiday deals. Anything you’re looking for has probably already done a great promotion and may very well be in the midst of another one right now. To then go through all these outlets, look at the deals, and try to weigh all the options can freeze you up. And right now, you can’t afford to freeze up.

That is why we are here to help you guys out. We don’t want you to stall and leave the gifting to the last minute. Deliveries are not very reliable these days with the holiday rush and continued 2020 insanity. So you need to act now and you need to act fast. We know this. So we’re going to help you guys out in every way we can. For example, we have the perfect gift if you have a golf fan in your life.

Golf is a hell of a sport to take part in. Right now when everyone is trying to stay out of large groups, Golf is one of the few remaining sports one can do in the wide open. Go out into the world and enjoy mother nature. It’s great. But it can be costly to gear up for those adventures. This is why it is perfect to get a golf fan something for the holidays. Something like these Saddle Gallivanter shoes from G/Fore.

If you don’t partake in Golf outings, you might not know you need specifically made shoes to hit the links. It’s a lot of time spent on grass, so you don’t want to go out wearing loafers or sneakers. You need something with a cleat design. Something that can dig into the ground to give you plenty of traction so you don’t miss a step. That’s what you get with the Saddle Gallivanter shoes.

These don’t just come with any old kind of cleats. The Saddle Gallivanter shoes are made with a bespoke cleat design. This is a lightweight yet highly sturdy and durable cleat design that will give you optimal traction on the course. No one will shank a shot due to poor footwork when these bad boys are being worn.

Having those bespoke cleats aren’t the only way the Saddle Gallivanter provides comfort on the links. You will also get comfort thanks to the interior of these shoes. These soles are fully padded for an amazingly relaxed time. A sole that is removable so they can be cleaned. And they’re antimicrobial so there is no worry about the shoes getting any lingering odor after lots of use.

Even better is the fact that these Saddle Gallivanter shoes are amazing to look at. They’re a classic looking pair of golf shoes made with a modern flair thanks to G/Fore. It’s exterior is made with pebble full-grain leather. That gives them a fresh look. And they’re waterproof, so a surprise rainstorm won’t cause you to feel bogged down. The look is also enhanced with the bottom of the shoe having a snow/twilight look for an extra kick.

These are an amazing pair of shoes that any Golf fan would love to own. Which makes them a pretty perfect gift to get for that Golfer in your life. But you need to act fast. The regular shipping deadline to get them in time for the holidays is 12/14. But if you’re ok with expedited shipping, you have until 12/21. So head on over to G/Fore and pick up these stunning Snow/Twilight Saddle Gallivanter shoes right now.

Get It: Pick up the Saddle Gallivanter ($225) at G/Fore

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!