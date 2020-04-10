The Sales at REI Allow You To Get Some New Work From Home Gear

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the Spring is here, we should have been planning trips and enjoying the time in the sun. It’s getting warmer and that means change is in the air. Everyone should be changing up their wardrobes. Plenty of you would probably be looking at all the great sales going on that aim to get you new clothes for the new season. But that isn’t the case now. Because most people are stuck in place, many of them having to work from home.

It can be hard for a lot of people to be stuck at home right now. You can still get some air if you want, but it’s not the same. Going for a walk around the neighborhood or going into the backyard isn’t the same. There are ways to lift your spirits. One of those ways is to try and do as much as you can that you would otherwise. Such as heading on over to REI to take advantage of this great sale going on right now.

REI is known for having tons of great items for outdoor activities. It would be a great spot to shop during a normal Winter to Spring transitional period. But you can still take advantage of these sales. Plenty of items within are great for those of you that have to work from home. Not to mention that you can still get some physical activity done while you’re stuck at home. You just gotta get creative.

Some of the top brands are very well represented in the REI shop. And those brands are all in the midst of a great sale going on at REI. If you wanna pick up some stuff from Columbia or North Face amongst others, REI has plenty of great choices for you. Almost too much to handle. So we have gone through this sale to find some of our favorite items from each brand in the sale. That way you can fulfill plenty of your needs these days.

If you wanna grab some great stuff to help you during the lockdown, REI is here for you. Check out some of the great items we have picked from the brands that are represented at REI below.

