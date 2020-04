Save Up To 25% On Arc’teryx GET IT!

If you got video conference meetings to deal with when you work from home, you need some comfy but work approved fashion. A shirt at least, because that’s all they’re gonna see. And you can’t go wrong with a nice Polo like this one.

Get It: Pick up the Captive Polo Shirt ($52; was $69) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!